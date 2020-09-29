Home politics PF VIDEO: The PF are full of lies jealous and incompetence on HH politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: The PF are full of lies jealous and incompetence on HH September 29, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS NGOCC condemns Yo Maps’ Girlfriend for Abusing Daev zamobserver - September 29, 2020 0 Daev burial set for tomorrow zamobserver - September 29, 2020 0 Pamela Gondwe with friends in high places; arrest me and make the worst mistake... zamobserver - September 29, 2020 6 VIDEO: The PF are full of lies jealous and incompetence on HH zamobserver - September 29, 2020 0 POLICE TO PROBE LEAKED DAEV ABUSE VIDEO zamobserver - September 29, 2020 1 WE’RE ALREADY DOOMED…PF deliberately forcing Lungu down our throats – Syakalima zamobserver - September 29, 2020 0 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.