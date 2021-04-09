1 COMMENT

  1. In the first place, are there no laws that deal with Child maintenance in Zambia?
    Can the law association of Zambia, Victim support Unit, and other women’s groups including the Chinese Embassy take up this issue.
    These are the issues that are making Zambians hate the Chinese population in Zambia. The Chinese people are a protected species in Zambia because of pf.

    Time up for pf!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here