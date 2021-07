Watch : Grand P, Message to his Ex Girlfriend Eudoxie

My love #EDO for me you are the most beautiful thing in this world. On my heart, I’l write your name, so I’Il think of you forever.

My real happiness is to be with you, you are the love of my life. The sun is for everyone, but you, you are my sun to me alone. you and me c until the station EUDOXIE YAO pawa gang”

INSTAGRAM: Instagram.com/gam_tv_

Credit :Grand P page