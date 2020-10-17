Press statement for immediate release by the UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso

17th October 2020

WE ARE ORGANISING A THOUSAND CAR CONVOY TO MPIKA TO BACK HH

We wish to heartily welcome the invitation by the Zambia Police to summon President Hakainde Hichilema to Mpika for questioning and as usual, over a matter he has no hand on. This time around however, HH is not going alone, a thousand cars from all over the country will join him and as we drive along, more and more cars and buses will follow us.

We have had enough of this nonsense and abuse of one man by Edgar Lungu, and the one sided law enforcement by Zambia Police of only one section of the population, while leaving the PF supporters and cadres enjoy unfettered protection of being above the law. IG Kanganja must therefore arrest the thugs that closed HH’s route with rocks and tyres and further, discipline the Police officers that abetted such a criminal act in a public road and in full public view. The pictures are in the public domain.

We call upon those that will not make it to Mpika to hold peaceful protests in their Townships and villages and all Pronvicial capitals and districts. We further call upon our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to hold peaceful protests at Zambian foreign missions and send a clear signal to the International community that if they don’t intervene timely, the once peaceful nation of Zambia is headed for troubled waters.

The police call out of HH is not by the Police, but is under the instigation of Mr Edgar Lungu. How much more can one human being spew so much hate and bitterness against another human being like Lungu is doing to HH. What sin has Hakainde Hichilema committed to be persistently abused, persecuted and humiliated? Is the death of HH what will finally make Mr Lungu happy? Is it a sin to aspire for public office for HH in a so called democracy?

We are aware that the PF want to detain HH to harm him so that he dies before the 2021 elections. Mr Lungu himself has maintained that HH will not enter State House. Isn’t that a declaration of a death sentence? We won’t allow that!

We will also not allow this injustice to continue because Zambia doesn’t only belong to the PF and their supporters. We therefore warn them to desist from always making people angry in the midst of such poverty and hunger. People are suffering because everything under the PF has collapsed, and instead of fixing the mess they are subjecting our citizens to, they are always seeking for ways to make us angry. What sort of people are these?

We will meet in Mpika and please Kampyongo and Kanganja, don’t forget to bring along your newly acquired huge armoured vehicles and big guns, let’s hope they will be enough to go round in all Townships villages and Districts in the Republic. Enough is enough!

Gilbert Liswaniso

Deputy National Youth Chairman

UPND