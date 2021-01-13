WE can’t afford to lose 2021 to President Edgar Lungu, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

He says opposition political leaders should not be lone rangers like movie star Rambo (Sylvester Stallone).

The former justice permanent secretary said his close associates in the government of Malawi are worried that unless the opposition political parties in Zambia unite as one force the PF will win the August 12 Presidential and General Elections.

“As NDC and our alliance partners we are working together and invite other political parties to work with us. Let’s have a new crop of leaders to govern this country. We can’t afford to lose 2021 to Edgar Lungu and the PF. Just close your eyes for a moment and imagine Edgar Lungu in office up to 2026. There will be no country to write home about and some people may opt to go into exile,” Akafumba said.

He said Zambia under the leadership of President Lungu was not a normal democracy.

Akafumba said PF leaders need to be fired because they are tired.

He said all political parties want only one thing in August which is regime change.

“The opposition political party leaders should not feel shy to join the alliance. The PF has taken us for a ride and we feel that they need to be retired. This is the goal that all opposition leaders want apart from the surrogate political parties of the PF. We need to realign our manifestos so that we can work together,” Akafumba said. “If you look at the list of political parties at the Registrar of Societies, they are over 100 – all looking to unseat the PF who have messed up the economy, the police and even the judiciary. So we don’t need over 15 presidential candidates in August. It’s time all opposition leaders put their selfish interests aside and face reality that this lone ranger approach of Rambo in politics won’t help the suffering masses.”

He said opposition leaders cannot be, “Rambo in politics and claim that you alone are wise enough to redeem this country”.

Akafumba said there was need to listen to Malawians because they made a mistake of being divided and only united during the re-run.

“However, they are still complaining because they delayed to unite. So they are telling us not to be selfish as politicians. If all of us mean well, then we should not have problems because no individual can defeat the PF with all the scheming they have have put in place,” he said.

Akafumba said the Zambian people have suffered a lot to afford a divided opposition.

“They have no food, no jobs, so if we are speaking on their behalf then we should work together. Let’s sing from one hymn,” urged Akafumba.