WE HAVE NOT COME TO SINK THE BOAT – NAKACHINDA

RECENTLY appointed Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Raphael Nakachinda says he has not come to “rock the boat but to consolidate efforts”.

Nakachinda said he would do his best in his new position to ensure that President Edgar Lungu’s vision of leaving no one behind was realised in the sector he had been entrusted to serve.

President Lungu appointed Nakachinda last week, replacing Jonas Chanda who himself was appointed health minister following the dismissal of Chitalu Chilufya.

“I do know that there are people who could be expressing themselves in different ways but what is going to speak for us are the works that we going to put in,” Nakachinda said.

The minister said he would not join the debate of who was the most suitable person for the position he had been appointed in.

“We have not come to rock the boat but to consolidate efforts,” he said.

Before his appointment as minister, Nakachinda was nominated to parliarment by President Lungu in November 2018 as a member of the opposition MMD.

©Kalemba