State House has not yet seen the Mabumba pornography video, says Isaac Chipampe

President Edgar Lungu’s Aide for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says State House have not yet seen the p0n0 video by the Education Minister David Mabumba.

Some journalists asked Mr. Chipampe after a function this morning what State House what his reaction was after the pornography video of Education Minister David Mabumba has gone viral on social media platforms.

“Mr. Mabumba is currently attending a cabinet meeting. Stage House have not seen the video yet. Do you have it? But sending p0no material is a crime. So if I ask you to send me, you will be committing a crime as well”, Chipampe told journalists as he smiled.

He said whatever the case, President Edgar Lungu has a policy of presumption of innocence before proven guilty.