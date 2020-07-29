By Daily Revelation Reporter

I am asking police officers to check the p0n0 videos in circulation as the law is very on circulating p0n0 materials, says Police service spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo.

And the United Party for National Development (UPND) says the scandal involving Mabumba is typical of the entire PF leadership of Edgar Lungu and his regime.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the p0n0 videos in circulation, allegedly of General Education minister David Mabumba, Katongo claimed that police had not seen the videos in question, saying they will only know what position they would take once they saw the videos and images.

“You know what the law says that’s why you were calling me to get our position as police. It is not our position it is the position of the law when it comes to p0n0 materials yah. So on p0n0 materials the law is clear, anyone who produces, circulates, who is found in possession can be arrested,” Katongo said. “So now what we are saying concerning what you are asking about I need to see, or officers need to see that then analyze and see if it qualifies to be in those areas which I have mentioned. I am asking officers to check. Kaili ngati mwatuma kuli ise ni circulation (Because if you send them to us we will arrest you for circulating)”

And in a media statement, UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka said the p0n0 video of Mabumba seen fondling his private parts in a video call with an unidentified female accomplice is yet again one of the lowest moments in our country’s history.

He stated that at the time the country was facing huge challenges in form of youth unemployment, Zesco power outages and the economic meltdown, one would expect those in leadership to be preoccupied with finding solutions to the problems, but they are just looting public resources while producing and sharing pornographic materials.-Daily Revelation