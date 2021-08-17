WE THOUGHT WILL BE ARRESTED IF HH WINS BUT HH HAS PROVEN TO BE THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER-MUMBI PHIRI.

MUMBI PHIRI THANKS HH FOR PROMISING NOT TO ARREST HER AND OTHER PF MEMBERS.

“I was extremely worried especially that I caused the long unfair detention of Mr Mwaliteta and exile of Police Commissioner Siandenge”.

Former PF Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has expressed happiness over HH’s statement that he won’t arrest PF members who were involved in corruption. Speaking at her home in Lusaka, Mrs Phiri disclosed that she has been having sleepless nights ever since it became clear that President Lungu had lost the elections.

“Personally, I was worried. I thought I was going to be the first to be arrested because I caused the one year detention of Obvious Mwaliteta and the force exile of Commissioner Siandenge. Am happy that his excellence President Elect Hakainde Hichilema will not revenge against us”.

And Madam Phiri has pledged to support the UPND government whole heartedly.