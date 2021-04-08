Kanye West was recently in the news as the richest Black man in U.S. history per Bloomberg’s calculations. However, the rapper’s reported net worth was immediately disputed by Forbes as being slightly below $2 billion instead of $6.4 billion.

The former U.S. presidential hopeful is in the news again for clocking another mega financial deal with online streaming services Netflix. A documentary on the rapper has been reportedly purchased by Netflix for $30 million.

Multiple media reports say the documentary took over 20 years to make and chronicles the early beginning of West and his rise to stardom in the music industry and as an entrepreneur. It will also delve into personal moments of the musician such as the mourning of his late mother, Donda West.

The documentary further captures West’s failed presidential bid to become the President of America as well as home videos and unreleased footage.

The unnamed documentary, which was made by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, is expected to debut this year on Netflix. It will also air in multiple parts. According to Revolt, West was not involved in making the project but gave his approval when he agreed to film for the project.

West and his wife Kim Kardashian are going through a divorce process. It is unclear if the series will also touch on the divorce from Kim Kardashian, according to Billboard.

Simmons and Ozah directed the West’s debut music video, “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks pt. 3.” According to Complex, Simmons and Ozah previously directed ESPN’s 2012 30-for-30 film, Benji, and Netflix’s 2019 documentary on Stephon Marbury, A Kid From Coney Island.

Meanwhile, another documentary of West is in the pipeline and this time around, it is by Steve Stanulis, who worked as West’s bodyguard in 2016. The project, according to Billboard, will trace Stanulis’ stormy relationship with the rapper during an eventful year in West’s life, which included his backstage tirade before a musical performance on Saturday Night Live that February.

The project is “still in discussions with multiple platforms,” according to a PR rep of the rapper.