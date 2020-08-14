For Immediate Release

PRESS STATEMENT

KALULUSHI WHATSAPP GROUP ADMINISTRATOR ARRESTED AS ECZ INTENSIFIES THE MONITORING OF 2020 EXAMINATIONS

Lusaka, Friday, 14th August 2020. The Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) working with Zambia Police and other security wings has apprehended a Kalulushi resident of the Copperbelt Province, of the Republic of Zambia for unauthorised possession of suspected 2020 Examination related materials after being tracked for some time.

Evans Mwewa, Male aged 24 of unknown house number but resides in Kalulushi was apprehended yesterday, 13th August 2020 in Ndola by a team of ECZ Officers and Police. He has been advertising the 2020 Examination related materials on social media platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp Groups named “August 31 GCE Exam”, “GCE News” and “ECZ Real Data 2020” where he happens to have been soliciting for payments for the said materials from unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect is in police custody pending court appearance.

As ECZ, we are monitoring the physical activities on the ground and those on social media platforms that threaten the smooth conduct and credibility of all examinations this year.

We want to sternly warn all the perpetrators of examination malpractices that the ECZ is working tirelessly with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that all those found wanting are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Issued by:

Nicolas Nkhuwa

Corporate Affairs Officer

EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA