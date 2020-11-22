By Kasebamashila Kaseba

WHO IS BISWELL MUTAALE FOR CHIEFS CHITIMUKULU AND CHINYAMA TO PAY COURTESY CALLS FOR ZNBC COVERAGE?

— who is paying courtesy and who is paying cash and at what cost —

— when muhammad couldn’t visit the mountain; the mountain visited muhammad —

Chief Chinyama of the Luvale of Zambezi district is in Lusaka and in ZNBC network news bemoaning the slow mobile voter registration excercise during a courtesy call on Patriotic Front (PF) National Mobilisation Committee (NMC) member Biswell Mutaale better known as Bizwell Mutale.

Chitimukulu of the Bemba of Mungwi district was similarly and recently in Lusaka and also paid a courtesy call on Mutaale to an extent of another ZNBC network news coverage.

Chinyama can be in Lusaka, than Mutaale in Zambezi, to meet PF NMC paralell structures of mobilisation committee than meet the ECZ or the FRA for input distribution and output payment.

Similarly, Chitimukulu who was before voter registration exercise in the media and public about voter registration exercise or voter apathy once voter registration started instead of meeting the ECZ chairman or Chief Electoral Officer, in Lusaka, is meeting a PF NMC paralell structure.

Well, it seems chiefs are pursuing personal and partisan courtesies or interests more than public interest at ECZ.

ZNBC is covering the government, the PF party and the PF NMC parallel structure than, cover oppositoon parties among other stakeholders, public interest in both ECZ itself and the public in voters themselves in the slow queque.

ECZ itself is seen to be pursuing PF partisan interests of PF with the PF also disowning the ECZ’s incompetence or slowness.

Who then are GRZ, ECZ, ZNBC and chiefs serving if not the public or voters?