Bruno Nyambe✍️

Introducing Jito Kayumba to the Facebook community. I take it, those of us on Twitter and other corporate spheres are familiar with him.

Who is Jito Kayumba?

Jito Kayumba is a Partner at Kukula Capital, a leading Venture Capital firm in Zambia. Serves as Board member at Airtel Zambia, Zambian Breweries, Betternow Finance and others in the UK and Kenya.

He is a certified Investment Advisor and has a BA in Political Science and Economics and a Masters in Business Administration.

Congratulations on your well deserved appointment Sir.

President Hakainde Hichilema has sworn in Jito Kayumba as special assistant to the President for Economic and Development Affairs.

Jito is managing partner at Kukula capital, a venture capital firm. He also sits on the board of Airtel Zambia and Zambia Breweries.

Like and follow us for More trending news.