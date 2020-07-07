WHY HAS PF AND EDGAR LUNGU BECOME CRY CRY BABIES AFTER TASTING THEIR OWN MEDICINE GIVEN TO THEM BY THE HAPPY YOUTHS IN MONZE?

By Dr Chisunka

It is so amazing how Edgar lungu and his PF cadres easily play victim to their own circumstances they created and become cry cry babies after tasting their own medicine. Not so long ago, PF cadres went on a rampage in Muchinga and Northern province attacking radio stations where HH was featuring. Some people were injured and property destroyed but no one from the PF leadership came out to condemn what was happening and no one has been arrested.

Surprisingly PF cadres are now crying out loud like a dog burnt by boiling water from a pot he was trying to steal meat from, this after the happy youths in Monze welcomed Edgar lungu by raising the UPND symbol. The youths did not attack anyone but only gave Edgar lungu and his PF the concoction they had made for the opposition especially HH and UPND.

At the time they were attacking the radio stations, no one thought how bad what they were doing was and little did they think that their leader will be given the same medicine to taste one day.

In 2015 during the by-elections, Stephen Kampyongo the former Katondo street money changer now home affairs minister hired PF thugs to bring down a helicopter carrying top UPND officials including former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa. To them it was a sweet victory when the helicopter was almost brought down and failed to land. All these are their own circumstances they had created.

_Why cry out so loud when the youths in Monze did not attack anyone but were only expressing their happiness by raising the symbol they were comfortable with to welcome the President?_

Do not cry when you are given to sleep in the same bed you made with stinking bed linen.

Why make it such a big story when what the happy youths in Monze did was exactly the same the youths in Lusaka did when Edgar lungu’s motorcade was passing at ridgeway? Is it because the other incident happened in Southern province? What is happening is simply the wind of change blowing all over the country.

Edgar Lungu has simply become like a masquerade (Ichinyau) children and young people would love to jeer at when they see him pass. Nothing will stop the wind of change which is blowing. He should learn that things will just get worse going forward.