By Kasebamashila Kaseba

WHY IS NEVERS MUMBA’S ALLEGED ARREST IN DRC SOURCED FROM MUMBA’S ‘ENEMIES’ THAN MMD OR FOREIGN AFFAIRS OR DRC POLICE OR LUSAKA OR KINSHASA MISSIONS?

MMD President Nevers Mumba is accused, by Raphael Nakachinda at a press conference, to have been arrested in the DRC during fundraising for the MMD party and for next year 2021 elections.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji too, quoted by ZNBC, who needlessly rushed to Rwanda to defend EL who was accused in court of terrorism financing is, like Nakachinda, playing partisan and petty politics (instead of international) to defend Mumba as a Zambian citizen and former Vice President than MMD opposition leader.

If Mumba is indeed arrested in DRC, he is arrested as a Zambian citizen than MMD president or PF opponent.

That is what EL and Malanji should be concerned with betray Mumba was has represented Zambia and PF in India or Malawi among other international assignments.