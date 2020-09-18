WHY IS THE OPPOSITION FAILING TO PENETRATE RURAL AREAS UP NORTH?
Every election is an opportunity for self introspection and analysis, what went right and what went wrong?
In May 2020 after the previous round of By Elections, we did a similar analysis about rural voters.
As NDC we feel we’ve identified where the problem is and we think we know the solution.
WHAT’S THE PROBLEM?
Zambia has two economies, the urban economy and the rural economy.
In the urban economy the things that matter are unemployment, cost of living, load shedding, corruption, inflation, fuel, dollar exchange rate etc.
But in the rural economy these things are irrelevant, the people there are self employed as peasant farmers. 90% of the rural voters grow their own food, they live in villages, they don’t use electricity, they draw their water from wells and they certainly don’t feel the effects of inflation, load shedding etc. They are used to their way of life.
In rural Zambia what matters is just access to seed, fertilizer, land and eventually FRA buying the produce from them, end of story. And PF has mastered this game, they know what to take to rural areas during by elections. The opposition can’t take the same because only the PF as the ruling party has access to these state resources through FRA and Ministry of Agriculture.
The mistake we the opposition keep making over and over again is to go to these villages and start talking about corruption, fire tenders, inflation etc.
That message should stay in Lusaka and the Copperbelt. It doesn’t work in rural areas.
That message is irrelevant to rural Zambia, they don’t know about corruption and all these urban problems the PF has created.
The only way to reach out to rural voters is through a strong but easy to translate agricultural policy. This is the key to winning them over.
More and cheaper agricultural inputs.
Cooperatives.
Access to machinery.
Higher FRA crop buying price.
This is the message we need to take to rural Zambia.
As is know in marketing, there are the 4 P’S. Product, Place, Price, Promotion.
The rural vote is a niche market and it needs a tailor made specifically designed campaign message.
The only other challenges we have are access to rural voters because the PF routinely blocks us using the police, and also a lack of financial resources to reach the far flung areas.
And yes there still is an element of tribal voting in all rural provinces, that is unlikely to change but a good percentage of people can be converted with the right message.
Copyright @NDCMEDIA 18.09.2020
BUT HOW COME FARMERS IN OTHER RURAL AREAS LIKE COPPERBELT RURAL MPONGWE AND LUFAWNYAMA VOTE FOR THE OPOSITION? MAYBE ITS DUE TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE SMALL/MEDIUM HOLDER FARMERS WHO TRY HARD TO PRODUCE MORE GRAIN FOR BUSINESS AND HAVE REALIZED THAT THE FISP PACK IS FOR HAND TO MOUTH SMALL HOUSEHOLD FARMERS, WHO NEVER WANT TO GRADUATE TO MIDDLE OR COMMERCIAL FARMING.
If I were in the Opposition but rich and I offer, (as an Alternative), to lift out a bunch of Lumpens from wallowing in their endemic murky waters of poverty but they turn down my Offer of a “helping Hand”, I would leave them alone to continue in their quagmire and I would retreat to enjoy my Wealth, why would I bother, or to use the chiLapalapa Language:”Ndaba kayena, unazibbonela wena”!!!!
It’s a very good analysis from the NDC.
That’s a good point in my view yes.
I would like to add as follows:
In a country where the ruling party has taken over all state institutions and uses them to its exclusive advantage and to the disadvantage of the opposition…, if in such a country those with opposing views and the oppressed don’t see demonstrations as part of the package for resistance to the wrongs perpetrated by the ruling party, then the opposition might as well reschedule their program when to take over government. It has to be a prolonged one, not a short one. Elections cannot be the means to change in such situation, the opposition has to be lucky to displace a rogue ruling party like PF. I am sure everyone agrees to the fact that the violence and thuggery and the impunity under MMD which PF displaced from power was not as it is now. The current party in power is the “ultimate thuggery” you can think of under the sun. More and different approach styles are necessary, and among these must be civil disobedience, demonstrations, strikes, over and above the United voice of everyone. Politicians in opposition aren’t yet gotten it right, they still think they can make it individually, standing alone and yapping for nothing even when 1 has no following. People like Sean Tembo can still afford to use their positions for fashion!! For fashion even in heated times like these when unite and rock seriousness is needed!! Some like Nawakwi use theirs to eat with the ruling party! Imagine! Some like Kalaba act like its all easy to win and become president and ruling party!! Dreaming childishly from day 1. Can we manage to displace the party in power in this so disunited way. The socialist party is not mobilizing the “”Working Class”” into strikes!!! Until we realize and put into motion the power of mass resistance to poor governance and corruption, until we realize that too many small fronts are useless, until we unite behind one opposition group, we will keep drawing blanks when it matters most. The people will lose hope and when they do, we the leaders will lose hope and when we do, we all die under the ruthless oppression of the PF. It’s time for the entire opposition to rally behind 1 objective, the objective to kick out the PF from power. The current situation calls for that! It is not time to target government positions now. If there are serious political planners in the opposition, they would agree to throw in all they have together, kick the ass out of PF, and agree that once PF is kicked out, no one forms government! Instead form a care taker government to organize another election in which the playing field is level. Then each opposition can vie individually to win and form government. What about that idea HH, what about this idea Kambwili, Andyford Banda, Kalaba, and the rest? Otherwise we need to be monisters to remove the PF monister from power.