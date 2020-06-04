03:06:2020

Why President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND must be allowed to rule Zambia in 2021.

Our grandparents and our parents managed to fight for independence in Zambia by making sure that all the colonialists leave power to the indigenous Zambians who were not allowed even to buy bread or nidle freely. 1964 was a year which marked freedom of movements and speech to Zambians though at some point it was again taken away when UNIP became selfish and wanted to make fellow Zambians to be slaves to the people who were in power. They even came up with slogans such as kumulu ni Lesa and panshi kaunda meaning that in heaven it is God and on earth it is Kaunda.

Even during voting people of Zambia were subjected to a ballot which had only a yes and no.

Fellow Zambians, despite all these issues, one would agree with us that things were a bit okay but time came when mealie meal and other much needed commodities became very expensive and also issues of vegirantees were brought on board. People started using coupons to buy things in shops and the issues of home clean up where military and security wings were used to search people’s homes without any warranty .Many people lost their household items but in 1991 they voted out UNIP and MMD came in power and issues of liberalised economy and real democracy were introduced. This was to allow people to have freedom to association, freedom of speech, freedom of doing business and also multi party issues were introduced .

Today, this democracy have been destroyed by the Patriotic Front party which is trying to take the people of Zambia back to UNIP era of one party state where only PF members are allowed to do business freely, associate with others freely, join their party without being harassed by Zambia police, conduct public meetings without getting a police permit and also enjoying public funds any time they feel like.

Under PF things have become very expensive such that the poor have become more poorer and the rich more richer. Issues of corruption have become rampant, essential drugs are nowhere to be found in the hospitals, there is too much police brutality to the extent of even shooting at fellow citizens like what happened to mushaukwa and Mapenzi members of the opposition UPND.

President HH and the UPND once put in power in 2021 will make sure that real democracy which is going to benefit all the people of Zambia is restored. There will be no issues of tribalism the way it is at the moment under PF. Commodities will be available at reasonable prices, there will be good policies which are going to enable youths and women to access money for them to do viable businesses, policies to protect civil servants at their jobs to reduce issues of retiring them in public interest at will, policies to allow Zambians to get jobs in their country and not the way it is at the moment where people of Zambia can’t have decent jobs and also schools and hospitals will be made to be places which will make all Zambians enjoy.

As UPND, we shall make sure that all the retirees are taken care of and above all the disabled and vulnerable people who have been ignored for a long time under PF will be taken care of and allowed to enjoy life just like any other person.

Agriculture will be revamped meaning that all our farmers will be given opportunities to grow their business.

Our president HH have from time and again promissed the people of Zambia that his government will allow all the people to enjoy the national cake. We now want to urge the people of Zambia to vote for UPND and HH fit real change.

Issued by

Lloyd Siambeta Southern Province UPND Youth Information and Publicity Secretary