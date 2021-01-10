WITCHES AND WIZARDS PLAYING WITH TEACHERS’ PRIVATE PARTS IN KAWAMBWA

Teachers at Chishinga Secondary School in Pambashe constituency in Kawambwa District in Luapula Province are living in fear after 6 teachers complained that strange people (witches and wizards) are visiting them at night to sleep with them or play with their organs when they are sleeping or when they are awake provided they are laying on their beds.

Mr Kenny Mulumbwa, a Head Teacher at the school said teachers are terrified after recording increase in such cases. He said female are on the receiving end as male villagers who fail to propose them during the day opt to sleep or play with their organs at night. He said even male teachers are not exempted as old women also fight to sleep with them in dreams.

The Head Teacher on his part said he is living in fear after lightning struck his office five times around 16:30 on 26th November last year killing one pupil on spot and injuring 15 others.

He said he has no doubt the lightning was targeted at him after he refused to borrow a named feared villager some money and he is thankful that he survived the attack