A woman was arrested outside Drake’s home in Toronto on Tuesday after trying to break in, according to reports.

Toronto police said the unidentified woman did not even enter the property and was stopped by security, TMZ reported.

Cops said no one was injured, according to CTV News in Canada. It’s unclear if the 34-year-old superstar homeowner was home at the time.

The mansion in the tony Bridle Path neighborhood was swarmed with cops Tuesday afternoon, but has since been cleared, ET Canada reported.

The “God’s Plan” artist built the 35,000 square-foot home in 2015 after buying the property for $6.7 million.