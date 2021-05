Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth on Tuesday to 5 girls and 4 boys in a Moroccan hospital where she had been admitted.

The Malian health Minister Fanta Siby said in a statement that the deliveries were done through Caesarean section.

Ms Cisse’s pregnancy has fascinated the West African nation and attracted the attention of its leaders-with authorities having flown her to Morocco when she needed specialist care.