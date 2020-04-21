“George is a very caring father, he can do anything to see his children succeed in life, he loves family a lot. I know him personally.

George was very intelligent in school, he was actually our Head Boy at Kansenshi Secondary in 1997.

He was a good student cool, calm and collected never in trouble but a very serious disciplined student. Just his coming to the front in the school hall would bring calmness on all students.

Back then they never used to choose Head boy anyhow but on merit. Ask those who were at Kansenshi in 1997 or go see if they still have the list of Head boys mu school hall.”

From George’s Former Schoolmate.