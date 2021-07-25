“YES, WE WERE WRONG TO INVEST IN GO-LIKE BUT DON’T MAKE FUN OF US; WE’RE HURTING?” CRIES A LUSAKA WOMAN

She wrote to us and asked that we publish her appeal that those behind this scam must be arrested. She says as much as they were wrong to invest in Go-Like, people must sympathize as so many Zambians such as nurses and teachers have lost their money.

Here’s is the letter:

Good evening, please post for me. It is so unfortunate that this is happening to our Zambian people; it’s not because they are illiterate but because people are vulnerable.

Not only business people joined these online platforms but also nurses, teachers etc. This should be looked into; people have lost huge amounts of money all in the name of getting more money.

Go-like was registered under PACRA. How is this possible? How can a scam be registered when a business is registered under companies like PACRA? It is supposed to be trusted, meaning it is legal. This matter needs to be looked into.

We called zicta just to be told nothing can be done and that it’s our fault. Yes it is but why not try look in to the matter to find out who is responsible for this? These people must be caught, this is just disappointing that no one is taking this serious😩

Honestly, where are all these people? 😭 These people can be of help with assisting us where our money has gone no one is willing to help us 😭 So much money has been lost and other people are making fun of it. As much as it might be funny to other people, people are crying over their loss; so much money has be stolen and no one is trying to find out how. We have people who got credit to join this; some people are thinking of the worst 😭😭😭