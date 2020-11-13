By Chilufya Tayali

YOU CAN TALK OR INSULT ALL YOU WANT, HH WILL SOON FACE THE LAW OVER WHAT HE DID DURING PRIVATISATION

================

I honestly don’t care about your insults because they are inconsequential, I still remain the “Dude” that I am living my life. “PRESIDENT WAPA EASY”.

For Chellah Tukuta, I don’t have to say anything, because he has already been sacrificed, it is just a matter of time, you will remember these words.

There are many who joined UPND as courageous men and women, they were very vocal on social media, I don’t want to mention names but check around those who were talking too much, where are they?

Others engaged in SABOTAGING govt by burning properties sponsored by that Chief in Kabwe (I have a lot of intelligence) but where are they?

Check how many UPND have died and how they died, it is a pity the PF government’s intelligence and law enforcement is very poor otherwise many would have been arrested including that Chief.

Others took to social media against some traditional leaders, quarreling with them like they are their peers, but where are they?

What is special about Chellah, he has already been sacrificed, it is just a matter of time. So I will not waste my time on him.

As for me, what I am doing is out of love for the poor people whom HH took advantage of, they lost jobs, benefits and houses. Some of them have died, but justice has to be served.

I am not scared of anyone because my God protects me and he will see me through, to make sure justice is served.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!