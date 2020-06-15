YOUTH KILLED, PRIVATE PARTS REMOVED

A YOUTH in Senga district in Northern Province has been killed and his private parts along with his lips cut off in suspected ritual murder.

The suspected ritual murder occurred in Kanyai village in Senior Chief Nsokolo’s area.

Senga District Commissioner (DC), Peter Chaila, who confirmed the incident, said the body was found in the early hours of Saturday.

Mr Chaila identified the deceased as Shaderick Sinkonde, 23, whose private parts and lips were removed from his body.

“The assailants did not just kill him but also dismembered his private parts, his mouth and disappeared with them. It could be for ritual purposes,” he said.

The DC said the police in the nearby Mbala district have been informed about the

incident and will launch investigations when they reach the area.

ZANIS.