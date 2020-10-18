By ZR Reporter

A Zambia Air Force (ZAF) officer identified as Gabriel Joshua Dick has died in a road accident around 06:00 hours at Interland on Burma Road after he failed to negotiate a curve near Puma Service Station.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated that Dick, aged 29, of Twin Palm Zambia Airforce Base who was driving a vehicle with registration number ACX 507, sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

“There was a Fatal Road Traffic Accident which happened today Sunday 18th October 2020 at around 06:00 hours on Burma road near Interland Puma Filling station. Involved was a Zambia Airforce Officer identified as Gabriel Joshua Dick aged 29 years of Twin Palm Zambia Airforce Base who was driving a Motor vehicle registration number ACX 5071 from the East heading to the west direction,” Mrs Katongo has stated. -ZR