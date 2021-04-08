ZAMBIA will soon have its own oil production as substantial progress has been made in exploration works, Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa has said.

Mr Musukwa expressed confidence that the country would soon have its first oil production in view of the ongoing exploration works.

“Soon the issue of fuel shortage will be a thing of the past because Government has made substantial progress on the exploration works by Geo Petroleum Limited, MaFula Energy and Sargas Oil Limited in petroleum exploration blocks,” he said.

He explained that the ministry has demarcated 38 blocks of petroleum exploration covering Northern, Muchinga, Luapula, Southern, Western, North-Western and Central provinces, out of which 12 had been granted exploration licences.

Mr Musukwa indicated that exploration works were at different stages in each of the blocks with others making substantial progress.