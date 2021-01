ZAMBIAN BOXER LOLITA MUZEYA KNOCKS OUT TANZANIA’S HAPPY DAUDI MWAJIKE IN 40 SECONDS!

This was Muzeya’s first fight in almost two years.

She is managed by Kings Stable boxer (based in Choma) owned by Vernon John Mwaanga Jnr.

The stable now has a record of 16 fights, eight knockouts with no defeat.