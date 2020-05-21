South African based leader of Imperial City Church Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi says God showed him the Zambian 2021 elections results.

In a video clip making his prophecy, Sovi said the opposition need to pray hard if they are to turn the tables against the governing party.

According to him, the ruling Party Patriotic Front will retain the seat of power in the impending 2021 elections if the opposition does not pray.

He said God showed him a major split in the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) around September.

UPND under Hakainde Hichilema is one of Zambia’s biggest opposition parties, and it gave the ruling PF party a run for its money in the previous election.

The Man of God who previously gave the same prophecy said he has been getting calls from opposition members who are labelling him a Prophet of the ruling party, but he maintained that he is speaking the mind of God and is unfazed by the accusations.

Sovi is known for forensic prophecies that come to pass.

He is known for prophesying the election of Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and the election of the United Kingdom’s Boris Johnson among others.