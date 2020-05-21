South African based leader of Imperial City Church Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi says God showed him the Zambian 2021 elections results.
In a video clip making his prophecy, Sovi said the opposition need to pray hard if they are to turn the tables against the governing party.
According to him, the ruling Party Patriotic Front will retain the seat of power in the impending 2021 elections if the opposition does not pray.
He said God showed him a major split in the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) around September.
UPND under Hakainde Hichilema is one of Zambia’s biggest opposition parties, and it gave the ruling PF party a run for its money in the previous election.
The Man of God who previously gave the same prophecy said he has been getting calls from opposition members who are labelling him a Prophet of the ruling party, but he maintained that he is speaking the mind of God and is unfazed by the accusations.
Sovi is known for forensic prophecies that come to pass.
He is known for prophesying the election of Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and the election of the United Kingdom’s Boris Johnson among others.
PF prophet like Amata we know them
You don’t need to be a Prophet to see this. As long as all opposition parties choose to go it alone, they will gift PF! It’s not even praying hard that is needed but uniting the opposition to present an opposition Front!
Divided Opposition means PF Victory! Unfortunately, all opposition party presidents can’t seem to forgo their personal ambitions to put Zambia first!!!!
Nothing is revealed through false prophets. We have heard rubbish like this several times, we even heard that the United States was to have a female president, thanks to false prophecy, the US now has Mrs Donald Trump as female president.