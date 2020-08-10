ZAWA say have captured the Lion that escaped from Mundawanga

The veterinary Doctors clad in suit was reportedly attending a wedding when duty called

Brian Hapunda writes:



Well done Dr. Innocent Billy Ng’Ombwa. You left a wedding mid way last night to go and attend to this emergency after a Lion strayed from Munda Wanga Botanical Gardens into Chilanga residential area.

The Lion has been safely taken back to Munda Wanga .

DEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE HAS CAPTURED (NOT KILLING) A STRAY LION IN CHILANGA

The Department of Wildlife has captured a Lion that escaped from Mundawanga and was seen around the residential area.

The beast was shot at by an expert Innocent Dr. Billy Ng’ombwa who has become a hero for executing the task in a suit.

According to Smart Eagles, while attending a friend’s wedding, Dr. Ng’ombwa received a distress call that a lion had escaped from Munda Wanga.

Dr. Ng’ombwa with his team quickly swang into action to ensure that the lioness which is suspected to be on ‘heat’ did no harm to anyone. With just one shot, the UNZA trained Vet doctor was able to demobilized the beast.

Dr. Innocent Billy Ng’ombwa is currently employed as an Acting Principle Veterinary Officer with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife under the Ministry of Tourism in Chilanga.