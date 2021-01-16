By Merlyn Mwanza

Zesco limited has retired their Chipata director Patrick Zulu over the leaked videos which showed him fondling his genitals.

Sources at Zesco told Daily Revelation that the company had decided to terminate the employment contract of Zulu, having suspended him from all official duties after the videos went viral on social media platforms.

Zulu’s videos went viral recently, where he was seen fondling with his genitals, after his ex-girlfriend exposed the videos after a failed blackmail.

Zesco has not responded to the matter despite spokesperson Henry Kapata having requested that the queries be sent to him through text, having initially avoided taking any calls made to his mobile number.

-Daily Revelation