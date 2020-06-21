As Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance ZIIMA we are saddened by the demise of Sky FM Journalist Choolwe Hamando.

Choolwe was a very intelligent and gallant Journalist who was dedicated to duty with passion.

The loss of such a vibrant,young and talented journalist is a big blow to the media in southern province and the Country as a whole.

We remember Ms Hamando of her professional conduct during the popular governance program on Sky FM called SKY FORUM

AS ZIIMA in Southern Province , we convey our heartfelt condolences to her family , board and management of SKY FM and the entire media fraternity in Southern province.

It is our hope that in trying times such as these we all join hands and work to together to support and comfort the family and also SKY FM management.

Mastone Moonze

Southern Province ZIIMA Coordinator