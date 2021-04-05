By James Gwati-The European Union and the United States said political dialogue in Zimbabwe should include Nelson Chamisa’s MDC-Alliance which is the country’s main opposition.

The two western allies said this in a virtual meeting which was held last week where they rejected to endorse Douglas Mwonzora’s “minor” MDC-T political grouping as Harare’s main opposition party.

The western bloc and her US ally last week told Mwonzora that he was not a genuine opposition leader after the lawyer, had approached them with a begging bowl.

Mwonzora was told in no uncertain terms that his claim to be the main opposition leader in Zimbabwe was dubious during a March 31 virtual meeting with EU heads of mission, multiple sources that followed the proceedings.

“The envoys told Mwonzora that they had challenges recognising him as the face of the opposition because he did not participate in the 2018 elections as a presidential candidate,” said the official, who requested to remain anonymous.

“The two parties, however, agreed that broad-based dialogue should include Chamisa.

-The Standard